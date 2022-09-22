AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.34%)
ANL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
AVN 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.86%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.64%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.92%)
EPCL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.62%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.1%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
GGGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.64%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.85%)
OGDC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
TELE 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
TPL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.75%)
TRG 115.43 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.08%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -58.1 (-1.42%)
BR30 14,810 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.25%)
KSE100 40,431 Decreased By -534.2 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,143 Decreased By -194.3 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

UK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 12:58pm
Follow us

LONDON: Britain said it would investigate competition in cloud services, a market dominated by the “hyperscalers” Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google, which together account for around 81% of revenue.

Communications regulator Ofcom also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.

It said if it concluded the cloud market was not working well it could recommendation policy changes, take enforcement action or ask the competition regulator to investigate.

TikTok stars boycott Amazon in activism push

It plans to publish a final report within 12 months, it said.

Microsoft whatsapp Google Amazon Alphabet’s Google hyperscalers

Comments

1000 characters

UK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories