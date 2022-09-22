Spot rate firm on cotton market

AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at 23,200 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund and 800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 23,200 to Rs 23,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 305 per kg.

