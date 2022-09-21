AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.37%)
FCCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.22%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.15%)
GTECH 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.89%)
OGDC 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.51%)
PAEL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.56%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.17%)
TRG 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
UNITY 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.67%)
BR30 15,177 Decreased By -158.2 (-1.03%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -206.7 (-0.5%)
KSE30 15,375 Decreased By -72 (-0.47%)
Markets

Euro falls, safe-haven bonds rally on Putin comments

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 12:12pm
LONDON: The euro fell and safe-haven bond markets in the euro area rallied on Wednesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia.

The euro fell to as low $0.9885 and was last down 0.7% on the day. Safe-haven bonds rallied, pushing yields down.

The two-year German bond yield was last down 7 basis points on the day at 1.66%.

Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

In a speech announcing a partial mobilisation for the country’s military campaign in Ukraine, Putin also said that Russia had “lots of weapons to reply” to what he called Western threats and said that he was not bluffing.

Euro

