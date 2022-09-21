AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.65%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.44%)
FCCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.15%)
GTECH 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.54%)
OGDC 75.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.56%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.17%)
TRG 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,176 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,011 Decreased By -210 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,372 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology TPL (TPL Corp Limited) 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85% TPLP (TPL Properties Limited) 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.46%

TPL REIT Management Company, TASC Towers partner in bid to acquire telecom tower infrastructure

  • Duo participates as consortium in auction process for acquisition through an infrastructure REIT
BR Web Desk Published 21 Sep, 2022 11:41am
Follow us

TPL REIT Management Company Ltd (RMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPL Properties Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with TASC Towers, a UAE-based mobile telecom tower operator, for the acquisition of a telecom tower infrastructure company, according to a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Together, TPL RMC and TASC have participated as a consortium in an auction process for the acquisition of a telecom tower infrastructure company through an infra REIT subject to receipt of all relevant approvals and consents from the regulatory authorities,” read the notice.

"The acquisition is being supported by one of the largest financial institutions, which has been mandated to provide Debt Structuring Advisory & Arrangement services, while there are ongoing discussions with several international institutions to raise equity for the equity component required for consummation of this transaction.

"Further, the parties will be exploring the opportunity to acquire more Telecom Tower assets in the near future," the notice added.

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

TPL REIT is the first and largest Shariah-compliant Development Impact REIT Fund in Pakistan and its eventual size is envisaged at Rs80 billion, which will be raised from local and international investors.

Earlier in March, TPL RMC successfully secured its first funding round of Rs18.35 billion for its TPL REIT Fund I.

The company aims to capitalise on the real estate development and management expertise of its parent company, TPL Properties Limited, and tap into the gap in Pakistan’s real estate market.

TASC, headquartered in the UAE, is a leading global operator of mobile telecom towers and has deployed and is managing over 14,000 towers in multiple geographies, according to information on the PSX notice.

tpl properties PSX REIT TPL REIT telecom tower TASC mobile telecom tower

Comments

1000 characters

TPL REIT Management Company, TASC Towers partner in bid to acquire telecom tower infrastructure

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Read more stories