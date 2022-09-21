Violation of Section 144: Case registered against PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: The police on Tuesday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Awan for violation of Section 144.

Following a directive of Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, the Aabpara police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 341, 188, 147, and 149 against Awan for violating Section 144.

According to the FIR, the PTI leader staged a public gathering without taking No Objection Certification (NOC) from the district administration despite the imposition of section 144 in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022