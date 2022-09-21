AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assessment of losses to take two weeks, MPs told

Wasim Iqbal Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday has been informed that the flood damage need assessment (DNA) in collaboration with international organisations will be completed in a couple of weeks to ascertain actual damages by the recent floods across the country, especially in Balochistan and Sindh, besides a national desalination policy draft for mega reservoirs would soon be sent to the federal cabinet.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday. Secretary Water Resource Dr Kazim Niaz, Chairman Wapda Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retired) and representatives of four provinces gave a detailed briefing on damages and losses to small, medium and large dams, especially in Balochistan and Sindh.

The committee was informed that hydel generation is facing 2,000 MW shortfall- decline from 9,460 MW to 7,500 MW in the current year and the ongoing water projects have received damages due to exceptionally high monsoon rain and flooding as a result of climate change. In a briefing, the officials of the WAPDA said that apart from Tarbela Dam, which has attained maximum level, the under-construction mega projects received partial damages which suspended the construction activities.

Golan Hydropower Project, Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Mohmand Dam, and Nai Gaj dam are partially damaged. The officials said that the main construction sites remain safe but link installations were partially damaged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change Public Accounts Committee parliamentary panel Floods in Pakistan flood damages

Comments

1000 characters

Assessment of losses to take two weeks, MPs told

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories