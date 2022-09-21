Assessment of losses to take two weeks, MPs told

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday has been informed that the flood damage need assessment (DNA) in collaboration with international organisations will be completed in a couple of weeks to ascertain actual damages by the recent floods across the country, especially in Balochistan and Sindh, besides a national desalination policy draft for mega reservoirs would soon be sent to the federal cabinet.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday. Secretary Water Resource Dr Kazim Niaz, Chairman Wapda Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retired) and representatives of four provinces gave a detailed briefing on damages and losses to small, medium and large dams, especially in Balochistan and Sindh.

The committee was informed that hydel generation is facing 2,000 MW shortfall- decline from 9,460 MW to 7,500 MW in the current year and the ongoing water projects have received damages due to exceptionally high monsoon rain and flooding as a result of climate change. In a briefing, the officials of the WAPDA said that apart from Tarbela Dam, which has attained maximum level, the under-construction mega projects received partial damages which suspended the construction activities.

Golan Hydropower Project, Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Mohmand Dam, and Nai Gaj dam are partially damaged. The officials said that the main construction sites remain safe but link installations were partially damaged.

