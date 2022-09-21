AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Missing persons’ Govt will do all it can, says Rana

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, after meeting the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Tuesday, said that the MQM-P leadership is disheartened and de-motivated, and their grievances need to be addressed.

Rana Sanaullah held a press conference after his meeting with the MQM-P leadership in their Bahadurabad office. The Prime Minister would meet and offer his condolences to the MQM-P leadership soon, he added.

‘Missing persons’ is a subject which causes humiliation to Pakistan on international platforms. Many international organizations question us regarding the issue of missing persons, Rana said. He added that the government would do anything in their power to resolve the issue.

The Interior Minister said that the State is responsible for any missing person in the country. The suffering of missing persons’ families is worse than death, he added.

Talking about the speculations about the re-emergence of the Taliban in Swat the Interior Minister said that the news is fake. Our security officials are on alert, and are performing operations on a daily basis, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Taliban Rana Sanaullah MQMP missing person

Comments

1000 characters

‘Missing persons’ Govt will do all it can, says Rana

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories