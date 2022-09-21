‘Missing persons’ Govt will do all it can, says Rana

KARACHI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, after meeting the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Tuesday, said that the MQM-P leadership is disheartened and de-motivated, and their grievances need to be addressed.

Rana Sanaullah held a press conference after his meeting with the MQM-P leadership in their Bahadurabad office. The Prime Minister would meet and offer his condolences to the MQM-P leadership soon, he added.

‘Missing persons’ is a subject which causes humiliation to Pakistan on international platforms. Many international organizations question us regarding the issue of missing persons, Rana said. He added that the government would do anything in their power to resolve the issue.

The Interior Minister said that the State is responsible for any missing person in the country. The suffering of missing persons’ families is worse than death, he added.

Talking about the speculations about the re-emergence of the Taliban in Swat the Interior Minister said that the news is fake. Our security officials are on alert, and are performing operations on a daily basis, he added.

