WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 20, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Sep-22 16-Sep-22 15-Sep-22 14-Sep-22` ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.1101 0.110078 0.110767 0.110664 Euro 0.771954 0.769142 0.771638 0.769993 Japanese yen 0.00540271 0.00539097 0.00533585 U.K. pound 0.881414 0.888558 0.891273 U.S. dollar 0.772727 0.772696 0.772256 0.770764 Algerian dinar 0.00550479 0.00549452 0.00548268 Australian dollar 0.517263 0.517861 0.521118 0.518262 Botswana pula 0.0588818 0.059034 0.0591548 0.0591176 Brazilian real 0.147577 0.146134 0.147928 0.148888 Brunei dollar 0.549085 0.548478 0.549218 0.548196 Canadian dollar 0.581522 0.585042 0.58542 Chilean peso 0.000842054 0.000846742 Czech koruna 0.0315142 0.0314027 0.0314667 0.0314059 Danish krone 0.103796 0.103426 0.103762 0.103542 Indian rupee 0.00969962 0.00968072 0.00970378 0.00968495 Israeli New Shekel 0.224044 0.22436 0.224363 0.22432 Korean won 0.000554244 0.000554222 0.000554901 0.000560637 Kuwaiti dinar 2.50398 2.50286 2.49802 Malaysian ringgit 0.169998 0.170382 0.170297 Mauritian rupee 0.017185 0.0172393 0.0172085 0.0172174 Mexican peso 0.0386474 0.0385117 0.038583 New Zealand dollar 0.462091 0.460488 0.464744 0.46269 Norwegian krone 0.0750738 0.0754173 0.0762466 0.0761429 Omani rial 2.00969 2.00847 2.00459 Peruvian sol 0.199405 0.198881 0.199164 Philippine peso 0.0134708 0.0135387 0.0135104 0.0135562 Polish zloty 0.163523 0.163071 0.163607 0.163183 Qatari riyal 0.212288 0.212158 0.211748 Russian ruble 0.0128432 0.0128715 0.0129429 0.0128944 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.206061 0.205935 0.205537 Singapore dollar 0.549085 0.548478 0.549218 0.548196 South African rand 0.0437188 0.0440337 0.0440086 0.0441957 Swedish krona 0.0714377 0.0718774 0.0720596 0.0722142 Swiss franc 0.800173 0.803636 0.807715 0.802378 Thai baht 0.0209201 0.0208775 0.0210344 0.0210103 Trinidadian dollar 0.114383 0.114076 U.A.E. dirham 0.210409 0.210281 0.209874 Uruguayan peso 0.0188548 0.0188545 0.0189399 0.0189517 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022