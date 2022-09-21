WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 20, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 19-Sep-22 16-Sep-22 15-Sep-22 14-Sep-22`
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.1101 0.110078 0.110767 0.110664
Euro 0.771954 0.769142 0.771638 0.769993
Japanese yen 0.00540271 0.00539097 0.00533585
U.K. pound 0.881414 0.888558 0.891273
U.S. dollar 0.772727 0.772696 0.772256 0.770764
Algerian dinar 0.00550479 0.00549452 0.00548268
Australian dollar 0.517263 0.517861 0.521118 0.518262
Botswana pula 0.0588818 0.059034 0.0591548 0.0591176
Brazilian real 0.147577 0.146134 0.147928 0.148888
Brunei dollar 0.549085 0.548478 0.549218 0.548196
Canadian dollar 0.581522 0.585042 0.58542
Chilean peso 0.000842054 0.000846742
Czech koruna 0.0315142 0.0314027 0.0314667 0.0314059
Danish krone 0.103796 0.103426 0.103762 0.103542
Indian rupee 0.00969962 0.00968072 0.00970378 0.00968495
Israeli New Shekel 0.224044 0.22436 0.224363 0.22432
Korean won 0.000554244 0.000554222 0.000554901 0.000560637
Kuwaiti dinar 2.50398 2.50286 2.49802
Malaysian ringgit 0.169998 0.170382 0.170297
Mauritian rupee 0.017185 0.0172393 0.0172085 0.0172174
Mexican peso 0.0386474 0.0385117 0.038583
New Zealand dollar 0.462091 0.460488 0.464744 0.46269
Norwegian krone 0.0750738 0.0754173 0.0762466 0.0761429
Omani rial 2.00969 2.00847 2.00459
Peruvian sol 0.199405 0.198881 0.199164
Philippine peso 0.0134708 0.0135387 0.0135104 0.0135562
Polish zloty 0.163523 0.163071 0.163607 0.163183
Qatari riyal 0.212288 0.212158 0.211748
Russian ruble 0.0128432 0.0128715 0.0129429 0.0128944
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.206061 0.205935 0.205537
Singapore dollar 0.549085 0.548478 0.549218 0.548196
South African rand 0.0437188 0.0440337 0.0440086 0.0441957
Swedish krona 0.0714377 0.0718774 0.0720596 0.0722142
Swiss franc 0.800173 0.803636 0.807715 0.802378
Thai baht 0.0209201 0.0208775 0.0210344 0.0210103
Trinidadian dollar 0.114383 0.114076
U.A.E. dirham 0.210409 0.210281 0.209874
Uruguayan peso 0.0188548 0.0188545 0.0189399 0.0189517
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
