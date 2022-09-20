AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
EPCL 57.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.1%)
FCCL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.57%)
GTECH 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.93%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
OGDC 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.26%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.44%)
TREET 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.04%)
UNITY 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,119 Decreased By -35 (-0.84%)
BR30 15,335 Decreased By -119.3 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,190 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,453 Decreased By -149.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PepsiCo ends Pepsi, 7UP production in Russia months after promising halt over Ukraine

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 12:43pm
Follow us

NEW YORK/MOSCOW: PepsiCo Inc has stopped making Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew in Russia nearly six months after the US company said it would suspend sales and production after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Pepsi’s announcement came after Reuters visited dozens of supermarkets, retailers and gyms in Moscow and beyond and found cans and bottles of Pepsi printed with July and August production dates from factories within Russia.

The most recent date on a Pepsi product was Aug. 17. In a statement to Reuters, the US company said it had stopped making concentrates for PepsiCola, Mirinda, 7Up and Mountain Dew in Russia.

“All concentrates have subsequently been exhausted in Russia and production has ended,” a PepsiCo spokesperson said on Sept. 8, the first public comments on the matter since the company announced in early March it was suspending production, sales, promotional activities and advertising in Russia.

The spokesperson said this was “in line with the announcement we made in March 2022” but declined to comment when asked for an update on sales and whether they had been halted.

The continued production means sodas are still widely available in Moscow and also in Vladivostok in the far east and Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, according to a review by Reuters.

A gym owner in Moscow said it had placed an order with Pepsi as recently as mid-August.

Flood relief: PepsiCo Pakistan announces massive food assistance plan

The West has not sanctioned food and drink as part of sweeping measures aimed at punishing Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

But the continued availability highlights the complexity of withdrawing from one of the world’s largest countries.

In 2021, Russia was New York-based Pepsi’s third-biggest market, after the United States and Mexico.

Earlier in the summer, shops in the capital were still selling off stockpiles of foreign beers, months after the brewers said they would halt production.

Atlanta-based rival Coca-Cola Co’s production in Russia also continued after it said in March it would suspend operations.

The company said in June its bottler, Coca-Cola HBC AG , a separate company, and existing customers in Russia were depleting stock, after which production and sales of Coke and other brands would stop in Russia.

PepsiCo in March said it would continue to sell daily essentials, such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food, in Russia.

The company has operated in Russia for more than 60 years and its colas were one of the few Western products allowed in the Soviet Union prior to its collapse.

Russia Ukraine PepsiCo Coca-Cola Pepsi 7UP

Comments

1000 characters

PepsiCo ends Pepsi, 7UP production in Russia months after promising halt over Ukraine

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Government launches ‘Adopt A District’ programme for flood-affected regions

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Apple to raise App Store prices in several countries including Pakistan from October

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Read more stories