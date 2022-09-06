AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
Flood relief: PepsiCo Pakistan announces massive food assistance plan

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan on Monday announced a nationwide ‘Millions of Meals’ programme to deliver emergency food assistance of 5 million meals for communities impacted by severe flooding across the country’s worst-hit districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces.

The ‘Millions of Meals’ program is funded by the company’s philanthropic arm the PepsiCo Foundation and is part of their global food security platform ‘Food for Good’ to make meals more accessible to communities. The program is rooted in PepsiCo’s global PepsiCo Positive (pep+) vision of playing an integral part to support and safeguard communities from hunger and malnutrition especially during crisis and disasters.

As part of the ongoing emergency relief efforts, reputed local implementing partners are being mobilized to expand food assistance, address the growing hunger crisis, and meet the immediate meal requirements of impacted families. Food packs containing a month’s supply of essential food items will be distributed to flood victims and their families.

In view of the devastating floods, PepsiCo Pakistan and its employees together with the PepsiCo Foundation are starting a food distribution drive across impacted districts in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

Through the ‘Millions of Meals’ program, we will further our relief efforts and deliver emergency food assistance in partnership with trusted food distribution partners, much in the same way as we did during the pandemic to make meals available to communities impacted by the outbreak. Pakistan is a resilient nation, and we are committed to helping our people cope with this unfortunate disaster,” explained Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan Business Unit.

