Gas condensate discovered in Tolanj West-2 well of Kohat

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: The TAL Joint Venture has discovered gas condensate from the Lockhart formation in Tolanj West-2 development well, located in district Kohat.

Based on the results of wireline logs data, Lockhart Formation (Exploratory Target) was tested successfully at a rate of around 8.3 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas and 34 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, the TAL Joint Venture comprising MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Co. B.V. (Operator), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) (30 percent working interest in exploratory phase), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) have discovered gas condensate from Lockhart formation in Tolanj West-2 development well, located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The well was spudded-in on April 10, 2022 to produce hydrocarbon from already discovered horizon of Tolanj West D&PL i.e. Lumshiwal Formation and to text hydrocarbon potential of Lockhart and Shinawari and Samanasuk Formations (as exploratory targets). The well has been successfully drilled down to depth of 4119.34m TVD.

Based on interpretation results of wireline logs data, Lockhart Formation (exploratory target) was tested successfully at rate of around 8.3 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas and 34 barrels per day of condensate at choke size of 32/64 inches at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1285 pound per square inch (Psi).

