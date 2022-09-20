KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 19, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 243.00 245.00 DKK 32.17 32.27
SAUDIA RIYAL 64.50 61.81 NOK 23.35 23.45
UAE DIRHAM 66.15 66.81 SEK 22.25 22.35
EURO 242.50 244.50 AUD $ 160.50 162.00
UK POUND 277.00 279.00 CADS 181.00 183.00
JAPANI YEN 1.67386 1.69386 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 249.38 250.38 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 35.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
