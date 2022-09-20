AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 19, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M)          243.00    245.00   DKK                 32.17    32.27
SAUDIA RIYAL         64.50     61.81   NOK                 23.35    23.45
UAE DIRHAM           66.15     66.81   SEK                 22.25    22.35
EURO                242.50    244.50   AUD $              160.50   162.00
UK POUND            277.00    279.00   CADS               181.00   183.00
JAPANI YEN         1.67386   1.69386   INDIAN RUPEE         2.35     2.70
CHF                 249.38    250.38   CHINESE YUAN        33.50    35.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.20     2.70
=========================================================================

