Pakistan urges OIC to push for appointment of UN envoy to combat Islamophobia

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged Monday the OIC to approach the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special envoy to combat anti-Muslim biases, warning that the growth in Islamophobia had reached levels worldwide, APP reported.

“What is most worrisome is that Islamophobia continues to find strong resonance in political spheres in Europe, ultimately leading to the institutionalization of Islamophobia through new legislations and policies such as discriminatory travel bans and visa restrictions,” the foreign minister told a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Muslims in Europe held on the sidelines of UN General Assembly’s 77th session.

The UN General Assembly last year adopted the landmark resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“The momentum generated by this resolution should be maintained,” Bilawal said.

“Today, one of the worst manifestations of such Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India,” he said, adding: “Driven by the ideology of hate against Muslims, the (ruling) BJP-RSS regime is executing its century-old plan to obliterate India’s Islamic legacy and to transform India into an exclusive Hindu state.”

Noting that the rise in hate crimes against Muslims in Europe is well documented, FM Bilawal said that “the gender aspect of Islamophobia is also gaining prominence, with Muslim girls and women being targeted due to mode of their dress and the general notion that Muslim women are oppressed and thus must be ‘liberated’.”

In this regard, he proposed: