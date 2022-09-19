AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
In Karachi: Candle factory fire extinguished, cooling process underway

  • Rescue services have controlled the blaze
BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 04:50pm
A fire that engulfed a candle factory in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area on Monday morning has been extinguished by the rescue authorities and the process of cooling is being initiated, announced Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Twitter.

“KMC fire brigade team is present on ground,” he wrote.

When the fire broke out earlier, the rescue services and locals rushed to extinguish the blaze and save people, reported Aaj News.

Fire brigades and ambulances reached the scene of incident and controlled the blaze. So far, no physical injuries or deaths have been reported.

In June 2022, fire erupted at a departmental store in Karachi and residents of the buildings next to it were directed to evacuate.

Fire at Karachi’s departmental store still rages, nearby residents directed to evacuate

Fire broke out in the basement of the departmental store, where oil containers were kept, sources told Business Recorder. Due to the severity, fire brigade vehicles from all over the city were called.

In November 2021, around 600 shops were affected in fire that broke out at Saddar’s Cooperative Market.

600 shops gutted in Saddar Cooperative Market fire

The firefighters doused the blaze after six hours struggle. The process of cooling was completed after the fire brought under control, officials said. Several shops, pushcarts and stalls were gutted in the fire causing losses of up to millions of rupees, however, no casualties were reported.

