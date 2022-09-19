AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
ANL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 77.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
EFERT 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.56%)
EPCL 55.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-6.36%)
FCCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
GGGL 10.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.14%)
OGDC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
PIBTL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TPL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.21%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
TRG 119.91 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.66%)
UNITY 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 15,524 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,589 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,649 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Senior Taliban figure arrives in Kabul after decades in US detention

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2022 11:53am
Follow us

KABUL: A senior Taliban figure, Haji Bashir Noorzai, has been released after decades of detention by the United States and arrived in Kabul on Monday, a Taliban spokesperson said. Afghan state media reports said he had been among the last Afghans held at Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

“Honorable Haji Bashir was released after two decades of imprisonment and arrived in Kabul today,” said Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesperson based in Doha, in a Tweet.

Taliban accuse US of ‘usurping’ Afghanistan’s frozen assets

Bashir Noorzai, an Afghan tribal leader, was arrested in 2005 and charged with smuggling more than $50 million worth of heroin into the United States.

Noorzai’s lawyer later denied his client was a drug dealer and argued the charges should be dismissed because US government officials duped him into believing he would not be arrested.

United States Taliban Kabul Doha Mohammad Naeem Afghan Taliban government Haji Bashir Noorzai Guantanamo Bay detention camp

Comments

1000 characters

Senior Taliban figure arrives in Kabul after decades in US detention

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar

PM expresses sympathy for devasation caused by Hurricane Nanmodal in Japan

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fire engulfs candle factory in Karachi

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Bitcoin falls below $19,000 as cryptos creak under rate hike risk

Read more stories