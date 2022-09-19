Govt clueless: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shaukat Tarin has said the incumbent government is clueless on how to fix the economy and reduce the crippling inflation even after the release of the IMF funds.

The former finance minister took to Twitter on Sunday to criticize the incumbent government’s inability to deal with the sky-rocketing inflation.

“With the economic conditions worsening even after the release of IMF (International Monetary Fund) funds, this government is clueless how to fix the economy and reduce the crippling inflation. They only came to defang NAB (National Accountability Bureau) to benefit themselves and reverse the electoral reforms,” he stated in a tweet.

Tarin further stated that the only solution to the current economic mess is early elections.

