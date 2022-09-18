Workshop on digital marketing for women entrepreneurs held

KARACHI: The Women Entrepreneurs Committee of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malir (KWCCI Malir) in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) organized a one-day workshop on Digital Marketing through Facebook and Instagram, to encourage Women Entrepreneurs and to promote online businesses.

In the meeting of Women Entrepreneurs Committee meeting at Federation House, Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, VP Shabbir Mansha, VP Haji Yaqub, Nazli Abid Nisar, Convener of FPCCI Women Entrepreneur Committee and Founder President of Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Malir, SVP Afzala Shaheen, VP Yasmin Arif, Farah Khan, Irum Naveed and other Women Entrepreneurs participated in large numbers.

SMEDA trainers Abbas Ismail and Shafaq Lodhi enlightened the women entrepreneurs about digital marketing, and emphasized that they can promote their business from home with effective use of Facebook and Instagram.

Nazli Abid Nisar, Convener FPCCI Women Entrepreneur Committee, Founder President of KWCCI Malir, appreciated the SMEDA workshop, said that Women Entrepreneurs can not only develop their business by using Facebook and Instagram effectively but can also play vital role in stabilizing the country’s economy.

