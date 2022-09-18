AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Elahi vows to eradicate menace of narcotics

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:48am
LAHORE: Expressing his concern over the increasing trend of use of narcotics in the educational institutions, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Saturday that the draft of the Punjab Control of Narcotics Subsistence Act 2022 be given a final shape forthwith so that it could be passed from the assembly.

The CM chaired a high level meeting at CMO in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, especially, participated. It was decided in the meeting to make a strict legislation so as to purge the educational institutions from the scourge of narcotics. The draft of Punjab Control of Narcotics Subsistence Act 2022 has been prepared in this regard.

The CM directed to give the law a final shape forthwith and stated that the Act will be approved by the Punjab Assembly. Strict punishments will be awarded in the schools, colleges and universities on the usage and sale of narcotics and effective measures need to be taken in order to stop the selling and usage of narcotics in the educational institutions, he asserted.

It was decided during the meeting to enhance the punishments on the sale and usage of narcotics and the proposal to fix minimum two years imprisonment and life imprisonment to the maximum came under review.

The CM apprised that an independent sovereign institution will be established to eradicate narcotics and Special Courts will be set up in this regard. He disclosed that Anti-Narcotics police stations will also be set up, adding that the owners of the premises and their employees will also be held responsible for the narcotics peddling and its usage in the educational institutions.

The CM vowed to save the new generation from the poison of narcotics at all costs, adding that the narcotics peddling and its usage in educational institutions is unacceptable. He asserted that those found involved in narcotics peddling will not be able to escape from the stern grip of law.

educational institutions Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Control of Narcotics Subsistence Act 2022

