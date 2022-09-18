French maize crop rating unchanged

PARIS: French maize crop conditions were stable last week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, halting a nine-week fall linked to scorching summer weather.

An estimated 43% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept. 12, unchanged from the previous week, the data showed.

That compared with 89% a year earlier, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report. The farm ministry on Tuesday reduced its forecast for this year’s drought-hit maize crop by 1 million tonnes to the lowest level since 1990.