Khattak rejects rumours about IK-COAS meeting

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak on Friday rejected the reports of a secret rendezvous between party chairman Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa last week.

There were reports that Khan held a secret meeting with Army Chief Qamar Bajwa, facilitated by President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidency last week.

However, Khattak while speaking at a presser along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhgra, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, said that there was no truth in the reports as no such meeting took place.

He reiterated his party’s demand to accept the resignations of his party lawmakers, saying no members would go back to the house as they had quit en masse in April.

He said that the real face of experienced lot which came into power through a conspiracy under the pretext of bringing down the inflation have badly exposed.

He said that the party would come into power with a two-thirds majority despite all the hurdles being created by the incumbent rulers to push the party against the wall. “The more you push the PTI against the wall under one pretext or another, the more it will be strengthened. The people have realised that PTI is the only party which can steer the country out of the prevailing crisis,” he declared. He went on to say that the 11-party coterie which used to blame Imran Khan for the skyrocketing inflation in the country, has made it impossible for the common man to make both ends meet.

“All the 11 parties which are part of the imported regime are busy in getting their share. They have completely brought the country to the brink of a complete collapse for their own vested interest which is shameful,” he lamented. Speaking on the occasion, Jhgra seconded the concerns raised by party chairman Imran Khan a day ago about the sinking economy due to lack of political stability and delay in holding general elections in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

