AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Copper prices fall as China’s yuan slumps

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 04:34pm
LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday as investors worried about slowing economic growth and China’s yuan continued to weaken, making dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers in the world’s biggest commodities market.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.2% at $7,639 a tonne by 0955 GMT, heading for a weekly drop of about 3%.

Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries have tumbled 30% from a peak in March but have held around $7,500-$8,000 since July.

“Pushing copper down are currency dynamics coming from a stronger dollar and a weaker yuan,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at consultants T-Commodity.

However, he added that tight supply in China would keep prices around current levels.

“China’s economy remains weak and is still not offering any good reason to go long metal. But it is very risky to go short,” he said.

Copper and aluminium fall on rate hike expectations

The yuan has fallen by about 4% against the dollar in the past month and on Friday slipped past the psychologically important level of 7 yuan to the dollar for the first time in two years.

Pushing it lower are expectations of rapid U.S. interest rate increases, which have sent to dollar to 20-year highs against major currencies, and concerns over China’s economic outlook.

China’s economy was more resilient than expected in August and factory output grew faster than predicted, but a deepening property slump is making forecasters nervous.

The broader global economy, meanwhile, could be edging towards recession, the World Bank said.

Global stock markets also fell on Friday.

Visible copper inventories in China are very low, but Yangshan copper import premiums have fallen to $93 a tonne from $112.50 last month, suggesting weaker demand for overseas metal.

LME aluminium was down 2.3% at $2,254 a tonne, zinc fell 3.3% to $3,080 and lead slipped by 1.5% to $1,888.50. Nickel was up 1.2% at $23,400 and tin gained 1.2% to $21,050.

All except nickel were heading for weekly falls.

