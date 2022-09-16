AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Allotment of plots: Court seeks NAB arguments on plea for staying auction of Nawaz’s assets

Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) within a week on an application for staying auction of assets owned by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a case of illegal allotment of plots to Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman.

Yousaf Abbas and others filed the application in light of the new amendment in section 5 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Earlier, their counsel argued that after the new amendment the case did not fall within the jurisdiction of the NAB and the accountability court since the amount involved in the reference was less than rupees 500 million.

He said the order passed by the court for the auction of the assets allegedly owned by the former prime minister could not be implemented since it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

He asked the court to immediately suspend its order for the auction of the assets.

The court had already acquitted Mir Shakil and two former officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in the reference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB Nawaz Sharif accountability court allotment of plots Mir Shakilur Rehman

