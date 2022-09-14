AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.98 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.63%)
GTECH 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.87%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.81%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.05%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 100.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.93%)
UNITY 21.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
WAVES 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,204 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 80.1 (0.53%)
KSE100 42,026 Increased By 24.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 47.8 (0.3%)
UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflation

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 01:59pm
UK shares fell on Wednesday, after data showing a surprise fall in British consumer prices in August did little to ease bets of the Bank of England hiking interest rates by 75 basis points at its meeting next week.

A selloff in Wall Street overnight after a rise in US inflation figures prompted bets for aggressive policy tightening in the world’s largest economy also weighed on the London market.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 slid 0.7%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 0.3% at 07:13 GMT.

Oil and mining stocks shed 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively, on fears of aggressive hikes by the Federal Reserve that could slow down the global economy and dampen commodity demand.

Lower fuel prices caused an unexpected fall in British consumer price inflation last month, official figures showed, offering some relief to households after the CPI rate hit a 40-year high.

Banks, miners drive FTSE 100 to two-week highs

However, traders continued to see an 84% chance of a 75 basis point hike in interest rate to 2.5% by the Bank of England on Sept. 22, which would be its biggest rate rise since 1989, excluding a brief attempt to bolster sterling during a 1992 exchange rate crisis.

Redrow Plc gained 0.8% as the housebuilder reported a 31% rise in annual profit. Croda International rose 2.1% on a ratings upgrade from Jefferies.

