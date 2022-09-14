AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.98 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.63%)
GTECH 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.87%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.81%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.05%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 100.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.93%)
UNITY 21.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
WAVES 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,204 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 80.1 (0.53%)
KSE100 42,026 Increased By 24.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 47.8 (0.3%)
Sep 14, 2022
Pakistan

‘A matter of honour’: Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2022 12:41pm
BASTI AHMAD DIN: The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease.

But they have refused pleas to evacuate.

Leaving for a relief camp would mean the women of the village mingling with men outside their families, residents told AFP, and that would violate their “honour”.

The women of Basti Ahmad Din do not get a say.

“It is up to the village elders to decide,” said Shireen Bibi, 17, when asked if she would prefer to go to the safety of a camp on dry land.

Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.

More than half of the 90 homes in Basti Ahmad Din, located in the Rojhan area of Punjab province, have been destroyed.

The cotton crops that surrounded the village when the rains started in June are now rotting in flooded fields, and the dirt road that once connected to the nearest city is under three metres (10 feet) of water.

Rickety wooden rowboats are the only way for villagers to head out to purchase food and supplies.

They are also expensive, with their operators charging fares far higher than normal.

Basti Ahmad Din’s families have worryingly low amounts of food left, and they have decided to pool and ration whatever wheat and grain they managed to salvage after the rains.

Saudi Arabia launches campaign to help flood victims in Pakistan

Numerous volunteers who come to the village to drop off aid packages have pleaded with the residents to leave for safety, to no avail.

‘Would rather starve’

“We are Baloch. Baloch don’t allow their women to go out,” said Basti Ahmad Din resident Muhammad Amir, referring to the dominant ethnic group in the village.

“The Baloch would rather starve and make do than let their families go out.”

In many parts of conservative, deeply patriarchal Pakistan, women live under a strict system of so-called honour.

It severely limits their freedom of movement and how they interact – if at all – with men outside their families.

Women can even be killed for bringing “shame” by interacting with men or marrying someone they, rather than their families, choose.

And in a disaster situation such as the floods in Pakistan, this code can completely cut off women and girls from basic needs such as food and medical care.

Instead of taking their families there, the men of Basti Ahmad Din make the expensive boat trip to the nearest relief camp for aid and supplies once a week.

The village elders – all men – say it is only acceptable for women to leave in “emergency” situations such as ill health.

“We didn’t leave our village then,” he told AFP.

“We don’t allow our women to go out. They can’t stay in those camps. It’s a matter of honour.“

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Sep 14, 2022 01:06pm
Its responsibility of government and their officials to provide foods and amenity for these people at their camps.
