Sale of F-16 equipment will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current, future counterterrorism: US

The US has said that the proposed 450-million dollar sale for Pakistan to refurbish its F-16 jets fleet is an important part of the broader US-Pakistan bilateral relationship and will sustain Islamabad's capability to meet current and future counterterrorism efforts.

During a press conference, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the Congress was notified of a proposed foreign military sale valued at $450 million for maintenance and sustainment services for the Pakistani Air Force’s F-16 programme.

"Pakistan is an important partner in a number of regards, an important counterterrorism partner. And as part of our longstanding policy, we provide life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms," he said.

Price added that F-16 is a fleet that allows it to support counterterrorism operations, and "we expect Pakistan will take sustained action against all terrorist groups".

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Earlier, Pentagon stated in a statement that the Biden administration has approved the potential sale of sustainment and related equipment for the upgrade of Pakistan’s F-16 fighter aircraft fleet, in a deal valued at up to $450 million.

US to continue to work closely with Pakistan

The spokesperson said that the US is going to continue to work very closely with Pakistan to continue to assess the damage that has been wrought by floods, and will continue to provide assistance to our "partners in this time of need".

"In this fiscal year alone, we’ve provided more than $53 million in humanitarian assistance, including urgently needed support for food, nutrition, multipurpose cash, safe drinking water, nutrition, sanitation and hygiene, as well as shelter assistance," he said.

Price further said that as of September 12, a total of nine US Central Command flights delivered more than half of the 630 metric tons of relief supplies from USAID’s Dubai warehouse for the response to these massive floods.

US announces $30m aid

"In total, CENTCOM will airlift more than 41,000 kitchen sets, 1,500 rolls of plastic sheeting, tens of thousands of plastic tarps, 8,700 shelter fixing kits – all in support of USAID’s flood relief."

US concerned by significant restrictions on media, civil society in Pakistan

When asked to comment on media freedom, Price said that the US continues to be concerned by significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan.

"We routinely raise our concerns about press freedom to all stakeholders around the world, including to our partners and our counterparts in Pakistan.

A free press and informed citizenry we believe are key to democratic societies around the world, key to our democratic future. That applies equally to Pakistan as it does to other countries around the world."