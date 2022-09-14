AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Torture in custody unacceptable, says minister

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that torture of an accused in custody is against the Constitution and the Islamic teachings.

“Torture of the accused in custody is against human sanctity and respect, and not acceptable under any circumstances,” said the minister during a meeting with deputy managing director for the Asia and Pacific Department of EU, Paola Pampaloni.

EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka, the interior secretary and senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed other matters of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral relations between the European Union and Pakistan. Both sides also held discussions on human rights, enforced disappearances, immigration, human trafficking, and criminal law reforms.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the readmission agreement between Pakistan and the EU, said an official statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Discussions were also held on action against elements involved in illegal immigration, human trafficking, and trafficking from Pakistan.

Pampaloni praised Pakistan's role in the evacuation of Afghan nationals from Afghanistan after August 15, 2021.

The European Union is Pakistan's most important trading partner, the minister said, adding that the EU’s GSP Plus status plays a key role in Pakistan's economic stability.

Rana said that the present government strongly believes in democratic values, rule of law and human freedom. The issue of enforced disappearance of citizens is taken very seriously and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directions to find a sustainable solution to this sensitive issue.

The minister said that strict administrative action has been taken against illegal immigration, and human trafficking.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

European Union Rana Sanaullah Khan Torture in custody

Comments

1000 characters

Torture in custody unacceptable, says minister

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

No restrictions on raw materials’ import: SBP

Schemes covering duty, tax remission: FBR unveils list of 854 active manufacturers

Army chief’s appointment should be based on merit: Imran Khan

Read more stories