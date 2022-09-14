Torture in custody unacceptable, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that torture of an accused in custody is against the Constitution and the Islamic teachings.

“Torture of the accused in custody is against human sanctity and respect, and not acceptable under any circumstances,” said the minister during a meeting with deputy managing director for the Asia and Pacific Department of EU, Paola Pampaloni.

EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka, the interior secretary and senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed other matters of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral relations between the European Union and Pakistan. Both sides also held discussions on human rights, enforced disappearances, immigration, human trafficking, and criminal law reforms.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the readmission agreement between Pakistan and the EU, said an official statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Discussions were also held on action against elements involved in illegal immigration, human trafficking, and trafficking from Pakistan.

Pampaloni praised Pakistan's role in the evacuation of Afghan nationals from Afghanistan after August 15, 2021.

The European Union is Pakistan's most important trading partner, the minister said, adding that the EU’s GSP Plus status plays a key role in Pakistan's economic stability.

Rana said that the present government strongly believes in democratic values, rule of law and human freedom. The issue of enforced disappearance of citizens is taken very seriously and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directions to find a sustainable solution to this sensitive issue.

The minister said that strict administrative action has been taken against illegal immigration, and human trafficking.

