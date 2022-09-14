AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CM okays steps for improving utility of health card scheme

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhary Parvez Elahi at his office, to review steps to enhance the utility and effectiveness of the health card programme.

The CM gave in-principle approval to empanel more hospitals for patients, to create ease for those getting treatment through health cards. The option of treatment of more diseases through health cards will also be provided; he stated.

The CM also approved the addition of CyberKnife, a modern surgery technology, to the health card programme. In line with the vision of Imran Khan, the ‘Health Card Programme’ will be further improved while the provincial government has also started providing free medicines to patients in emergency wards of hospitals, he added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that about two million people have benefited from the facility of free treatment through this programme in the province.

Moreover, the CM has lifted the ban on ad-hoc appointments in the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Departments for making recruitment of doctors, nurses and other staff on ad-hoc jobs as per rules and regulations.

On the other hand, Special Secretary Primary Healthcare Department Dr Farrukh Naveed in a meeting reviewed the situation of dengue medical facilities for dengue patients in government teaching hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farrukh Naveed said that the situation of dengue in Punjab is being monitored on daily basis; beds for dengue patients are being increased in all the government teaching hospitals.

He said that there should be at least three CBC analyzers in every government teaching hospital. He further said that dengue counters are fully functional in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab while supply of medicines for dengue patients has been ensured in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Special Secretary also directed the MS of all government teaching hospitals of Punjab to notify about beds and medical facilities for dengue patients.

