PARTLY FACETIOUS: The elite capture continues…

“I am amazed at the use, frequent use, he makes of it and for all purposes other than what it is meant for and…”

“Hey I am not sure what you are referring to but let me assure you that use of any item is related to one’s profession. For example, I am not in the army so I don’t use a gun and therefore I do not use the gun butt to beat someone up.”

“You forget that in Pakistan guns are being used by terrorists, sadly we still are fighting the old type of terrorists, gun wielding terrorists killing the innocent — the old, women, and children, those in mosques, those in shopping plazas…”

“The rich also have access to guns…”

“Ah yes indeed, the elite capture continues while international donor agencies and foreign governments from whom we seek money to balance our books keep on asking us to tax the rich; need I add if an administration can succeed in taxing just the large number of cabinet members we would go a long way towards implementing an equitable tax system…”

“Our governments, be they civilian, or be they military, have had one thing in common with democracy…”

“I don’t believe this!”

“No seriously, they are of the elite, by the elite, for the elite…”

“The Khan…”

“Builders are part of the elite and he favoured the builders didn’t he!”

“Shehbaz Sharif-led…”

“The cost of the International Monetary Fund programme is being paid for largely by the middle to lower income earners — be they in terms of upping the utility rates or the food prices or the…”

“That reminds me when I said I was amazed at the frequent use of an item by one individual I was referring to the use of the handkerchief, which incidentally I thought was kinda obsolete, I mean people use tissues now don’t they…”

“I know of no one who uses handkerchiefs — I mean they are a challenge to clean and…”

“Right but Miftah Ismail uses handkerchiefs a lot – he uses it to mop up the rivulets of sweat during his press conferences….”

“These dratted journalists I say!”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Ismail also uses handkerchiefs to mop up tears…”

“Do you think Dar is responsible for it? Why doesn’t he pick on someone his own size?”

“Who would that be?”

“Hafeez Sheikh?”

“An economist versus an accountant, I know Sheikh has never displayed any empathy with the people of this country but he hasn’t taken any actions like Dar that are a no-no in economic theory.”

“Indeed but unless you can convince the powers behind these two men…”

“Ha ha, that’s not happening.”