Sep 12, 2022
Jabeur to play on home soil in Tunisia WTA

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:12pm
TUNIS: Tunisian tennis heroine and US Open finalist Ons Jabeur is to play in a WTA 250 tournament on home soil for the first time in October, the North African country’s tennis association said Monday.

The news came after Jabeur on Saturday for a second time missed becoming the first Arab or African woman to win a Grand Slam title, defeated by Polish world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Tunisian Tennis Federation (FTT) chief Salma Mouelhi told AFP that world number two Jabeur would take part in the Jasmin Open in the coastal city of Monastir on October 3-9.

Jabeur, 28, has become a national heroine in recent years but this will be her first WTA tournament back on home soil.

She also became the first Arab woman to reach the final of Wimbledon in July, but has yet to win a Grand Slam.

After her defeat on Saturday she said she had “nothing to regret”.

“I’m not someone that’s going to give up. I am sure I’m going to be in the final again and I will try my best to win it,” she said.

