For flood-hit families: Hundreds of UAE volunteers prepare 30,000 food packets

ISLAMABAD: Showcasing the humanitarian soul and spirit of the UAE, hundreds of volunteers from across the seven emirates joined the “We Stand Together” initiative.

As part of this initiative, 1,200 tonnes of food, health and general hygiene items have been supplied, including 30,000 food kits for flood-affected families in Pakistan.

The UAE has been among one of the first countries to provide emergency support to the affected people and the relief kits will be delivered to Pakistan on an urgent basis.

The community volunteering event saw citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities gather at three locations across the country including Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Expo City Dubai and Expo Center Sharjah, and pack the relief kits in four hours, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The “We Stand Together” initiative was launched by Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Dubai Cares and Sharjah Charity International in close coordination with the UAE Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in the UAE, with the support of nine other UAE humanitarian organizations including Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber, International Humanitarian City, UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), Sharjah Charity House, International Charity Organisation and Emirates Charitable Association.

As part of this community event, volunteers were groups into various teams to support with the packing of two types of relief kits including food supplies as well as hygiene kits. Food supplies included items such as flour, rice, lentils, oil among other non-perishable items, while the hygiene kits contained essential toiletries for women and children such as diapers, sanitary napkins and soaps amongst others.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the ERC, praised the role of volunteers in supporting and making the “We Stand Together” initiative a success in reducing the humanitarian impact caused by rains and floods in Pakistan. Al Junaibi also acknowledged the vital role played by the coalition of 12 humanitarian organizations in strengthening the UAE’s leading role in Pakistan.

This coalition embodies the unity of the UAE humanitarian work and construes the value of partnerships in one of the most important areas related to improving life and alleviating the suffering of victims caused by disasters and crises, Al Junaibi added.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said “The UAE has a long history of supporting countries in crisis and the resounding success of the “We Stand Together” nationwide volunteering initiative is a clear reflection of the country’s humanitarian values. The coming together of hundreds of volunteers of all ages and nationalities and from all parts of the country to support Pakistan during this time, highlights the deep-rooted culture of generosity and compassion that the UAE community proudly shares. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers for committing their time and efforts to this initiative and turning it into another UAE success story.”

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Charity International, said: “Praise be to God for the success of the “We Stand Together” initiative and for the achievement of its goals. The volunteers said their word through their presence during the event by preparing the relief kits that will be shipped through an airbridge to those affected by the floods in the friendly Republic of Pakistan. The initiative embodies the values of synergy of people from all walks of life, including citizens and residents, women, men, young people and elderly as well as individuals and institutions.’’ ‘’We worked hand in hand with a spirit of giving back that is deeply rooted in the wider UAE community. This initiative to support the affected people also reflects the values of late Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the UAE whose foundations are based on giving.