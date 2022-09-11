Need stressed for supporting women-led businesses

FAISALABAD: Women-led businesses need to be supported to venture for export and flourishing of domestic commerce, said Nighat Shahid, President, Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI).

Talking to media after meeting with Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Governor Punjab, she said that women entrepreneurs faced social, economic and family irritants while running their businesses. She said despite this, women have a large number of success business stories. She said that she has devoted herself for promoting women entrepreneurship and resolving the problems of women led businesses at domestic and also venture for export in international markets. In this she organized an international conference in Islamabad.

She told that Governor Punjab was informed of the recent visit of FWCCI women entrepreneurs’ delegation to Baku-Azerbaijan. She told that very successful B2B meetings were held over there for export of rice, furniture, home textile, hosiery garments and pharmaceuticals to Azerbaijan markets.

She said that the delegation also discussed cotton crisis due to recent floods and heavy rains that destroyed the cotton crop in most of the areas. She said that in view of cotton shortage, Pakistan need to negotiate with the Uzbekistan to lower the tariffs so that textile products cost of production should be restricted to minimum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022