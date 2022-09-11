AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits more than one-week high

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Friday to an over one-week high, as a weaker dollar boosted demand for the yellow metal, even as US Federal Reserve policymakers vowed to raise interest rates to tame inflation pressures. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,719.89 per ounce by 1230 GMT after rising to its highest since Aug 30 at $1,729.29 earlier in the session. Bullion, up 0.5% so far this week, was heading for its first weekly gain in four.

US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,730.90.

“The US dollar index dropping back to a one-week low has boosted the price of gold, and there may well be further strength into the inflation report and perhaps even beyond that,” David Jones, chief market strategist at Capital.com said.

The dollar dropped over 1%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields also pulled back from recent highs.

US gold gold price gold rates

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits more than one-week high

Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary today

Miftah estimates losses at $18.5bn

Guterres calls for ‘debt swap’ scheme for Pakistan

Indus in high flood at Kotri

US pledges to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan

Nepra unveils Rs4.11/unit cut in KE tariff for Sept

Discos’ officers to be appointed as CEOs of GHCL, two Gencos

Lawyers say constitution of benches prerogative of chief justice

Notices issued by FBR’s Directorate I&I set aside by court

Default/late filing of cost auditor’s reports: SECP’s wing empowered to impose penalties on cos

Read more stories