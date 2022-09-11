Cotton Spot Rates

AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 10, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 09-09-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        22,500        235        22,735        22,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           24,113        252        24,365        24,365          NIL
===========================================================================

