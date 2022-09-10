AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Australia's Stoinis, Warner out of 3rd New Zealand ODI

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2022 12:43pm
CAIRNS: Injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Saturday ruled out of Australia’s final one-day international against New Zealand, while David Warner was released from the squad to rest.

Stoinis lasted just six balls with the bat and bowled only three overs in the second ODI in Cairns on Thursday that Australia won by 113 runs.

With the three-match series wrapped up and Sunday’s final game a dead rubber, he will go for treatment on a low-level side strain.

“Stoinis will undergo treatment in rehabilitation in Perth leading into the tour of India,” a three-game T20 series later this month, Cricket Australia said.

Pace bowler Nathan Ellis, who has played three ODIs, was drafted in as a replacement.

Opener Warner was given time off “considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured”.

Sunday’s game in Cairns will be the final ODI for captain Aaron Finch, who earlier Saturday announced his retirement from the 50-over format.

