COAS, US official discuss security cooperation

Press Release Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and General Lloyd James Austin, US Secretary of Defence had a telephonic conversation, Friday.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The Defence Secretary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding and pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

