PAC bars politicians, guests from using CMs’ helicopters

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has barred the leaders of political parties to utilise provincial chief ministers’ helicopters for political gatherings besides untitled officials and guests and gave direction to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in this regard.

Noor Alam Khan chairing the meeting of the PAC, on Thursday, returned the list of 1,800 persons including lawmakers, bureaucrats, media persons, and others who were not entitled and utilised the helicopter many times, to the NAB with fresh instruction that recovery would be made from them.

Earlier, the committee was informed that the KP government estimated that Rs70 million was spent on free ride on a helicopter by former prime minister Imran Khan and others.

He further sought details of usage of helicopter by Punjab Government from the NAB. He said only the chief minister and head of armed forces are entitled to use helicopters during emergency situations.

He further directed the FIA director general to increase the number of facilitation counters at international airports for overseas labour class who are helping Pakistan by sending remittances and deserved VVIP treatment at airports.

He also directed the DG to take appropriate measures to control human trafficking by busting the gangs and mafias who are playing with the lives of young men.

The committee also asked to reopen the case against the launching of premier service flight operations which incurred Rs3.1 billion loss to the national exchequer.

During the audit of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIAC), it was observed that the company suffered a loss of Rs3.1 billion due to the launching of Premier Service flight operations on August 14, 2016, for London Sector on the directives of the then prime minister.

The PIAC management hired aircraft on wet lease from Sri Lanka for an initial period of three months which was extended up to December 2016, despite negative financial feasibility even on Direct Operating Cost (DOC), which was done prior to the decision of acquiring aircraft.

Thus, the PIAC suffered a loss in terms of operations and a decrease of revenue.

In another audit para, it was observed that management decided to provide iPads to its business class customers for in-Flight entertainment in Premier Service flight.

A contract worth Rs99.02 million was awarded to M/s Blue Box Avionics, UK and two other companies to provide 350 iPads, along with regular accessories, on a rental basis with effect from May 2016 for a period of one year and extended for another six months. This resulted into a loss due to acquiring of iPads on a rental basis.

The investigating agency has also book around 850 people who were involved whose appointments were made on fake degrees. During audit of the PIA, food services division, flight kitchen, Multan, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi stations for the years, 2016-2018, it was observed that the management appointed employees on fake degree against various posts.

