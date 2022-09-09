Cotton market: Spot rate shows no change amid modest business

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 and Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 11,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,800 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 2800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeerwali, 400 bales of Fort Abbas, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 22,300 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 22,600 per maund, 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 21,600 per maund, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund and 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022