AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: The only way is down

BR Research Published 08 Sep, 2022 08:45am
Follow us

Cement offtake in the two months of the fiscal year is predictably down. Total dispatches to domestic markets and abroad fell 37 percent where cement sales to local markets fell 34 percent and exports were down 53 percent in the cumulative 2M period. The exports share also dropped into single-digits to 9 percent. The industry hit a low in July selling about 2 million tons of cement, a first in 12 years, but in August, offtake has recovered ever so slightly. A substantial turnover is not on the cards just yet.

Construction activities in the country have undoubtedly slowdown owing to soaring inflation. Constructors and builders have experienced a rising cost of materials due to massive increases in prices of cement, steel and other essential commidities as well as transportation costs due to fuel price hikes. Heavy rains and floods have also curbed demand, though timely expenditure on rehabilitation may raise the demand for cement over the coming year if not immediately. On the other side, cement manufacturers are contending with rising cost of production due to higher fuel and energy prices too causing them to raise prices for end-users.

Even with IMF back on board, the economy is in the trenches fighting an uphill battle. Together with political discord that is eroding business and investment confidence, tightening monetary and fiscal policies (interest rates and taxes are high, public sector spending is down) and persistently high inflation, construction industry is only one of the many that will continue to remain under pressure.

Meanwhile, exports have been drying due to high freight for overseas shippings and poor economic and political conditions in neighboring markets such as Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. DG Khan Cement is selling cement to a far-off market such as the United States after signing a deal with a contracter in the US and will be sending 50,000 tons of cement twice every month which might keep cement exports from slipping too far down.

Cement cement sales domestic market

Comments

1000 characters

Cement: The only way is down

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PM says country looks ‘like a sea’ after floods

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Woman judge: Imran again expresses regret, does not apologise

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Read more stories