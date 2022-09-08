AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 8, 2022 Updated September 8, 2022 10:08am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has removed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Noor Ahmed Soomro and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Abdul Jabbar Khan on the recommendations of the Power Division.

Well-informed sources told Business Recorder that Power Division was unhappy with the performance of both the CEOs of Discos due to their dismal performance in recovery and losses. The Boards of both the Discos have expressed dissatisfaction over their performance.

The Power Division, sources said, also obtained prior permission of Prime Minister Office to submit summary for removal of both the CEOs.

The sources said the Power Division in a summary to the Cabinet through circulation in terms of rule 17(1((b) read with rule 19(1) of the Rules of Business, 1973, was accorded approval along with direction of immediate necessary action.

QTA for Q-4: Discos given Rs3.40/unit tariff hike

Cabinet Division, in its Memorandum, has requested that requisite action(s) to implement the decision(s) under rule 24 of the Rules of Business, 1973, in coordination with other Division, where necessary, may be initiated immediately.

The Cabinet Division has also sought an implementation report within seven days of receipt of the decision.

The sources said the Power Division is also weighing the performance of Chief Executive Officers of other power distribution companies.

