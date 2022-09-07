Floods in Pakistan: Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives from Jordan

KARACHI: Jordan joined the world's humanitarian effort to help Pakistan deal with calamitous floods as its first relief flight landed in Karachi on Wednesday.

The aircraft arrived at the Jinnah International Airport in the evening carrying humanitarian aid for flood affectees including food items, clothing, first aid kits, blankets, pillows and tents.

The aid, sent by Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation in a C130 aircraft, was handed over to the Pakistan authorities. The Middle Eastern country sent the aid on the order of King Abdullah II.

Speaking to the media, Jordan Ambassador Ibrahim Almadani said his country stands with Pakistan during difficult times.

“The two nations enjoy brotherly relations and Pakistan has supported Jordan in the past,” he said.

Almadani also urged other countries to come forward and help flood-hit Pakistan.

Jordan’s military attache, counsel general, director general of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and officers from Pakistan Army also received the aircraft.

As many as 33 million Pakistanis have been affected by the catastrophe emerging from climate change, Moreover, the government of Pakistan has estimated flood losses to the tune of at least $10 billion.

Death toll from unprecedented rains and subsequent floods in the South Asian nation has reached 1,343.

Sindh suffered the worst from the disaster and Keenjhar, Pakistan's largest freshwater lake, is currently dangerously close to overflowing.

With more rain expected in the ongoing month, the situation can worsen further, a top official of the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) warned recently.

The World Health Organization has stated that 6.4 million people are in need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.

The raging waters have swept away homes, roads, railway lines, bridges, telecommunication systems, livestock and farmlands.