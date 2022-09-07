AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Floods in Pakistan: Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives from Jordan

  • Aid, sent by Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation in a C130 aircraft, handed over to Pakistan authorities
BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2022 Updated September 7, 2022 08:23pm

Floods in Pakistan: Plane with humanitarian aid arrives from Jordan
Follow us

KARACHI: Jordan joined the world's humanitarian effort to help Pakistan deal with calamitous floods as its first relief flight landed in Karachi on Wednesday.

The aircraft arrived at the Jinnah International Airport in the evening carrying humanitarian aid for flood affectees including food items, clothing, first aid kits, blankets, pillows and tents.

The aid, sent by Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation in a C130 aircraft, was handed over to the Pakistan authorities. The Middle Eastern country sent the aid on the order of King Abdullah II.

Speaking to the media, Jordan Ambassador Ibrahim Almadani said his country stands with Pakistan during difficult times.

PM for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan

“The two nations enjoy brotherly relations and Pakistan has supported Jordan in the past,” he said.

Almadani also urged other countries to come forward and help flood-hit Pakistan.

Jordan’s military attache, counsel general, director general of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and officers from Pakistan Army also received the aircraft.

As many as 33 million Pakistanis have been affected by the catastrophe emerging from climate change, Moreover, the government of Pakistan has estimated flood losses to the tune of at least $10 billion.

30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

Death toll from unprecedented rains and subsequent floods in the South Asian nation has reached 1,343.

Sindh suffered the worst from the disaster and Keenjhar, Pakistan's largest freshwater lake, is currently dangerously close to overflowing.

With more rain expected in the ongoing month, the situation can worsen further, a top official of the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) warned recently.

The World Health Organization has stated that 6.4 million people are in need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.

The raging waters have swept away homes, roads, railway lines, bridges, telecommunication systems, livestock and farmlands.

floods Jordan USAID flash floods Floods in northern areas floods in Balochistan Balochistan floods Floods in Pakistan floods in Sindh floods in South Punjab floods in KP Punjab floods Women affected by floods

Comments

1000 characters

Floods in Pakistan: Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives from Jordan

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Asia Cup: Afghanistan struggle to 129 as Pakistan bowlers dominate

Fourth successive loss: Rupee depreciates to settle at 223.42 against US dollar

U.S. dollar soars to 24-year high vs yen, 37-year peak vs sterling

Putin says Russia to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed

Section 144 case: Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail till Sept 27

KSE-100 drops 0.23% as volume falls below 100mn

Rizwan dethrones Babar to become top T20I batter

Read more stories