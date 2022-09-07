AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
ANL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.8%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.68%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WAVES 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 15,144 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 15,751 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.894 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,780. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.423 billion), followed by Gold (PKR 2.022 billion), Crude (PKR 1.628 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.368 billion), Silver (PKR 784.508 million), Natural Gas (PKR 250.995 million), Platinum (PKR 186.249 million), DJ (PKR 158.559 million), Copper (PKR 33.17 million), SP500 (PKR 28.526 million) and Brent (PKR 11.778 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.539 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMEX NSDQ100 COTS/FX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Shares buyback: SECP revises eligibility requirements for listed cos

QTA for Q-4: Discos given Rs3.40/unit tariff hike

Staggering impact of FCA: Power Division to file motion to Nepra

FCA relief package: 1.8m ‘eligible’ KE consumers to be benefited

Edibles for flood-hit areas: Rs540m grant sought for USC

PM for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan

Read more stories