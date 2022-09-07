KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.894 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,780. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.423 billion), followed by Gold (PKR 2.022 billion), Crude (PKR 1.628 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.368 billion), Silver (PKR 784.508 million), Natural Gas (PKR 250.995 million), Platinum (PKR 186.249 million), DJ (PKR 158.559 million), Copper (PKR 33.17 million), SP500 (PKR 28.526 million) and Brent (PKR 11.778 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.539 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022