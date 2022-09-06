AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
ANL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.8%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.68%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WAVES 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 15,144 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 15,751 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets set for modest upswing on output cut, PMI data

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 06:54pm
Follow us

Gulf markets opened slightly higher and with a firmer tone on Tuesday, boosted by solid PMI data in UAE and Saudi Arabia as well the decision of OPEC+ to cut output in order to bolster oil prices after the recent slide.

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, on Monday agreed a small output cut of 100,000 barrels a day.

Brent crude futures had fallen 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.25 a barrel by 0638 GMT.

The non-oil private sectors of Saudi Arabia and UAE expanded in August at its fastest pace, boosted by improving demand conditions, a survey showed on Sept. 5.,

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 0.2%, with Retal Urban Development Co adding 0.9% and oil giant Saudi Aramco gaining 0.8%.

In Dubai, the main share index advanced 0.7%, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, as Banking shares Mashreq and Dubai Islamic Bank were up 7.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Gulf mostly subdued as Emaar hits Dubai on weak outlook

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was slightly up, reversing a sharp decline in the previous session following a Reuters poll on Dubai housing market outlook on Sept. 5.

The Abu Dhabi index edged up 0.1%, led by a 0.2% increase in its largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.7% gain in ADNOC Distribution.

In Qatar, the benchmark index bucked the trend. Stocks were down 0.4%, continuing the downtrend for the eighth consecutive session, with Qatar Islamic Bank shedding 1.7% and Qatar Navigation slipping 1.5%.

Gulf stock markets Abu Dhabi index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf markets set for modest upswing on output cut, PMI data

Third successive loss: Rupee settles at 221.42 against US dollar

'Enough is enough': Imran says he will respond to PDM at Peshawar rally

Aftermath of floods: PM Shehbaz says infrastructure repair will be 'humongous task'

China to pay for Russian gas in yuan, rubles: Gazprom

PEMRA notification banning broadcast of Imran's live speeches declared null and void

India to start economic partnership talks with Bangladesh

Pak Suzuki announces another extension in shutdown of automobile plant

SBP, Zameen.com sign MoU as central bank moves to utilise real estate data

Supply of verified flood-related goods exempted from whole of sales tax, clarifies FBR

Defence Day: PM calls for national unity as Pakistan faces floods, other challenges

Read more stories