AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.16%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
EFERT 83.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
EPCL 59.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.44%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FLYNG 7.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.87%)
GTECH 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
MLCF 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 80.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
PAEL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PRL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.78%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.94%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.5%)
TPL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
TPLP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.09%)
TREET 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.89%)
TRG 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.85%)
BR30 15,253 Decreased By -160 (-1.04%)
KSE100 42,053 Decreased By -256.5 (-0.61%)
KSE30 15,822 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf mostly subdued as Emaar hits Dubai on weak outlook

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 02:16pm
Follow us

Most Gulf stock markets fell on Monday as blue-chip Emaar Properties dragged down Dubai despite PMI pointing a solid non-oil private sector growth in UAE and Saudi Arabia in August.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expanded in August at its fastest rate since October last year, as business activity was boosted by improving demand conditions, a survey showed on Monday.

A similar survey in UAE showed non-oil private sector grew in August at its fastest pace since June 2019, boosted by better demand and lower selling prices, though sentiment about the future slipped to a 17-month low.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank easing 0.6% and Saudi National Bank decreasing 1%.

In Dubai, the main share index tumbled 1.3%, extending the losses for four straight session.

Developer Emaar Properties dropped 3.3%, its biggest fall in two month, while Emirates NBD Bank slid 0.8%.

Dubai bourse extends losses on rate, recession fears; Abu Dhabi up

A Reuters poll of property market analysts showed property prices in Dubai will rise this year and next at a slower pace than previously thought as higher mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis will reduce foreign demand.

Most of the analysts said the recovery was fragile and uneven, and an oversupply of residential properties along with rising interest rates would pressure prices over the coming months.

Abu Dhabi’s index slid 0.5%, pressured by a 0.3% decrease in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

However, Alpha Dhabi Holding gained 1.1% after its unit Pure Health signed an agreement to acquire a minority equity investment in Ardent Health Services, a leading US healthcare provider, for a total investment of AED 1.8 billion.

In Qatar, the benchmark also slipped 0.5%, extending the losses for sixth consecutive sessions, as financial and industrial stocks moved sideways. Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank shed 1.3% but Industries Qatar was up 1.2%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf mostly subdued as Emaar hits Dubai on weak outlook

IMF programme revival credit positive, but challenges remain, says Moody’s

Investment proposal floated as Qatar declines deposit plea

Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

EU gas price rockets higher after Russia halts Nord Stream flows

IHC disposes petition against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Pregnant women caught in Pakistan floods desperate for aid

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing: Russian foreign ministry

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

JKT announces Rs100m donation

Read more stories