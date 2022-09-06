'Enough is enough': Imran says he will respond to PDM at Peshawar rally

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said he is following the "intense propaganda launched" by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that he would give a "proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words" at the party's Peshawar rally on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said the "propaganda" stems from "them being petrified of PTI's soaring popularity".

"Today in Peshawar jalsa (rally) I will give a proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me. Enough is enough," he tweeted.

On Monday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the government will take legal action against Imran over his controversial remarks against Pakistan Army.

The defence minister said this after Imran had alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were opposing fresh elections because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” to save themselves from corruption cases.

“They are sitting in the government because they want to bring in an army chief of their choice through joint efforts," Imran had said during his speech at a rally in Faisalabad.

Defence minister says legal battle against Imran Khan to begin soon

Meanwhile, the defence minister clarified that the legal action against the former premier would not have any cooked-up cases for political victimisation and would also not depict political vendetta or score-settling on political grounds.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army had also expressed displeasure over Imran's statement against the military and said it was “aghast over the defamatory and uncalled for statement".

"Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI during a political rally in Faisalabad," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The statement added that an attempt had been made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army at a "time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day".

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

PM Shehbaz Sharif also slammed the PTI chairman, saying that Imran's utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day, adding that his nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt and undermine Pakistan.

"Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day. He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging and poisonous allegations against armed forces and its leadership," he had tweeted.