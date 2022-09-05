Defence minister says legal battle against Imran Khan to begin soon

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Monday that the government will take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his controversial remarks against Pakistan Army, Aaj News reported.

“Some actions have already been taken while some are going to take place soon. Our legal experts are examining it and they will act accordingly,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The defence minister clarified that the legal action against the former premier would not have any cooked-up cases for political victimisation and would also not depict political vendetta or score-settling on political grounds.

During his speech at a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, the PTI leader had alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were opposing fresh elections, because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” to save themselves from corruption cases. “They are sitting in the government because they want to bring in an army chief of their choice through joint efforts," Imran said.

“Yesterday in Faisalabad, Imran Khan made comments on COAS (Chief of Army Staff) appointment. In the past few months Imran Khan clearly targeted these two areas,” he remarked.

Asif said the PTI chairman during his tenure in October past year made the sensitive matter of appointments in the armed forces a topic of public discussion.

“We passed the no-confidence motion after his allies decided to leave him [Imran Khan],” he said.

“The process of COAS appointment is three months later but Imran Khan is making it controversial and his statements are enmity with the country that intends to tarnish the defence institution for political whims.”

He mentioned that politicians should resolve their conflicts in the political arena.

He stressed the relationship of certain institutions was linked to national security which should not be damaged by making controversial statements.

He reiterated that the media and public must avoid making COAS appointment a public discourse topic as it was the prime minister’s prerogative.