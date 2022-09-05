PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day, adding that his nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt and undermine Pakistan.

In a tweet, the PM slammed the PTI chief for his recent statements against the armed forces.

"Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day. He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging and poisonous allegations against armed forces and its leadership," he tweeted.

During his speech at a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, the PTI leader had alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were opposing fresh elections, because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” to save themselves from corruption cases.

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

“They are sitting in the government because they want to bring in an army chief of their choice through joint efforts," Imran said.

Meanwhile, responding to the PTI chief’s statements, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the nation was now aware of the person spreading chaos in the country, adding that "this man is determined to weaken the country, but we will not let that happen".

Minister for Climate Change also took to Twitter and said, "Now this ‘ladla’ is accusing PPP and the PML-N of taking concessions by installing their favorite army chief. He is giving treason certificates to us by making institutions controversial.”

She further said that more than 33 million people had been affected by the floods while millions were rendered homeless.

“Many towns and villages have been submerged but one man is still calling for elections. Is this person’s ego and politics bigger than people’s lives?” she tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is set to retire in the last week of November.