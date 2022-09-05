AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

  • Say PTI chief is now indulging in direct mud-slinging and poisonous allegations against armed forces and its leadership
BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 04:25pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day, adding that his nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt and undermine Pakistan.

In a tweet, the PM slammed the PTI chief for his recent statements against the armed forces.

"Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day. He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging and poisonous allegations against armed forces and its leadership," he tweeted.

During his speech at a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, the PTI leader had alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were opposing fresh elections, because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” to save themselves from corruption cases.

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

“They are sitting in the government because they want to bring in an army chief of their choice through joint efforts," Imran said.

Meanwhile, responding to the PTI chief’s statements, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the nation was now aware of the person spreading chaos in the country, adding that "this man is determined to weaken the country, but we will not let that happen".

Minister for Climate Change also took to Twitter and said, "Now this ‘ladla’ is accusing PPP and the PML-N of taking concessions by installing their favorite army chief. He is giving treason certificates to us by making institutions controversial.”

She further said that more than 33 million people had been affected by the floods while millions were rendered homeless.

“Many towns and villages have been submerged but one man is still calling for elections. Is this person’s ego and politics bigger than people’s lives?” she tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is set to retire in the last week of November.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan Army Chief

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

IMF programme revival credit positive, but challenges remain, says Moody’s

Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, KP

Flood relief to come from budget cuts, says Miftah

EU gas price rockets higher after Russia halts Nord Stream flows

IHC disposes petition against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Oil prices jump more than $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Pregnant women caught in Pakistan floods desperate for aid

Read more stories