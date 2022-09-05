Army 'aghast' at Imran's 'defamatory' remarks against senior military leadership: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that the recent remarks by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's regarding the appointment of the new army chief "discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army", Aaj News reported.

"Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI during a political rally in Faisalabad," the ISPR said in a press release.

The statement added that an attempt had been made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army at a "time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day".

It added that senior politicians trying to stir controversies over the appointment of the COAS, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is "most unfortunate and disappointing".

"Politicising the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalising the process of selection of the COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the ISPR said.

During his speech at a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, the PTI leader had alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were opposing fresh elections, because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” to save themselves from corruption cases. “They are sitting in the government because they want to bring in an army chief of their choice through joint efforts," Imran said.