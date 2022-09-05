AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army 'aghast' at Imran's 'defamatory' remarks against senior military leadership: ISPR

  • Says Imran's statement discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army
BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 05:14pm
Follow us

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that the recent remarks by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's regarding the appointment of the new army chief "discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army", Aaj News reported.

"Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI during a political rally in Faisalabad," the ISPR said in a press release.

The statement added that an attempt had been made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army at a "time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day".

It added that senior politicians trying to stir controversies over the appointment of the COAS, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is "most unfortunate and disappointing".

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

"Politicising the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalising the process of selection of the COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the ISPR said.

During his speech at a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, the PTI leader had alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were opposing fresh elections, because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” to save themselves from corruption cases. “They are sitting in the government because they want to bring in an army chief of their choice through joint efforts," Imran said.

Pakistan COAS ISPR Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Army 'aghast' at Imran's 'defamatory' remarks against senior military leadership: ISPR

IMF programme revival credit positive, but challenges remain, says Moody’s

Pakistan's rupee depreciates 0.4% against US dollar

OPEC+ agrees oil output cut to prop up prices

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, KP

Liz Truss named as UK’s third woman prime minister

Flood relief to come from budget cuts, says Miftah

IHC disposes petition against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Read more stories