KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.893 billion and the number of lots traded at 20,472. Major business was contributed by Gold (PKR 5.051 billion), followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.964 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.932 billion), Silver (PKR 1.934 billion), Crude (PKR 1.898 billion), DJ (PKR 1.133 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 816.888 million), Platinum (PKR 561.864 million), SP500 (PKR 517.817 million), Palladium (PKR 43.774 million), Copper (PKR 21.639 million) and Brent (PKR 19.128 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 17.456 million were traded.

