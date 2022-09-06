KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 05, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 229.00 231.00 DKK 30.33 30.43
SAUDIA RIYAL 61.00 62.00 NOK 22.76 22.86
UAE DIRHAM 63.50 65.00 SEK 21.09 21.19
EURO 229.00 232.00 AUDS 155.30 158.30
UK POUND 265.00 268.00 CADS 174.50 177.50
JAPANI YEN 1.61875 1.63875 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 232.69 233.69 CHINESE YUAN 32.50 35.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.30 2.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
