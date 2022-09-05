AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.93%)
ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
AVN 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.69%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 83.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 80.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.93%)
PAEL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.56%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
WAVES 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,224 Decreased By -18 (-0.42%)
BR30 15,343 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
KSE100 42,144 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 15,868 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls for fourth session on Wall Street weakness

Reuters Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 12:29pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, tracking Wall Street’s weak performance last week, amid absence of market-moving cues due to a US market holiday.

The Nikkei edged down 0.11% to close at 27,619.61, while the broader Topix had inched down 0.07% to 1,928.79.

U.S stocks ended the trading week on a subdued note on Friday, as early gains from a jobs report that showed a labour market that may be starting to loosen gave way to worries about the European gas crisis.

“The market was open today but the number of participants was limited as investors are not motivated to make active bets ahead of US labour day holiday,” said Chihiro Ota, assistant general manager of investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities

“There aren’t any market-moving events and trading volume is very thin.”

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.85 billion, compared to the average of 1.13 billion in the past 30 days.

Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing dragged the benchmark index the most, falling 1.24%, even after its same store sales for August rose nearly 15%.

Tokyo stocks close lower on interest rate worries

Medical equipment maker Terumo lost 0.25% and Toyota Motor’s parts maker affiliate Denso slipped 2.07%.

Regional lender Jimoto Holdings tumbled 8.5% after flagging an annual net loss.

Energy shares rose, with refiners and explores gaining 1.06% and 0.83%, respectively, after oil prices jumped. There were 96 advancers on the Nikkei index against 124 decliners.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls for fourth session on Wall Street weakness

Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

Iran demands closure of IAEA probes for 'sustainable' nuclear deal

Sindh govt defends decision

Read more stories